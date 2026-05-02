Khalistani extremists pose ongoing national security threat: Canadian Intel report

CHANDIGARH: The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) has flagged Canada-based Khalistani extremists as an ongoing national security threat, and the activities of these elements continue to promote a violent extremist agenda.

It was also noted that no attacks linked to such elements took place in the country last year, as only a 'small group' of individuals who use Canada as a base to promote, fundraise, or plan violence primarily in India.

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) in public report 2025, tabled in the Canadian Parliament, stated that activities of Canada-based Khalistani elements continue to promote a violent extremist agenda, and their continued involvement in violent extremist activities posed a threat to Canada and to Canadian interests.

The report marks the first time CSIS has publicly used the term 'Canada-based Khalistani extremist (CBKE)’ in this context, while drawing a distinction between violent extremism and peaceful political advocacy for Khalistan.

The group was named under the category of politically motivated violent extremism (PMVE), which CSIS noted 'encourages the use of violence to establish new political systems, or new structures or norms within existing systems.'