Khalistani extremists pose ongoing national security threat: Canadian Intel report

CHANDIGARH: The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) has flagged Canada-based Khalistani extremists as an ongoing national security threat, and the activities of these elements continue to promote a violent extremist agenda.
It was also noted that no attacks linked to such elements took place in the country last year, as only a 'small group' of individuals who use Canada as a base to promote, fundraise, or plan violence primarily in India.
The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) in public report 2025, tabled in the Canadian Parliament, stated that activities of Canada-based Khalistani elements continue to promote a violent extremist agenda, and their continued involvement in violent extremist activities posed a threat to Canada and to Canadian interests.
The report marks the first time CSIS has publicly used the term 'Canada-based Khalistani extremist (CBKE)’ in this context, while drawing a distinction between violent extremism and peaceful political advocacy for Khalistan.
The group was named under the category of politically motivated violent extremism (PMVE), which CSIS noted 'encourages the use of violence to establish new political systems, or new structures or norms within existing systems.'
It highlighted the anniversary of 1985 Air India Flight 182 Kanishka bombing.
"Politically motivated violent extremism (PMVE) encourages the use of violence to establish new political systems, or new structures or norms within existing systems. PMVE actors engage in the planning, financing, and facilitating of attacks globally to establish new political systems or entities. This past year marked the 40th anniversary of the bombing of Air India Flight 182, whose suspects were members of Canada-based Khalistani extremist (CBKE) groups. It remains to this day the deadliest terrorist attack in Canadian history, with 329 people killed, most of them Canadians. There were no CBKE-related attacks in Canada in 2025,’’ the report read.
It noted that ongoing involvement in violent extremist activities by CBKEs continues to pose a national security threat to Canada and to Canadian interests.
Some CBKEs are well-connected to Canadian citizens who leverage Canadian institutions to promote their violent extremist agenda and collect funds from unsuspecting community members that are then diverted toward violent activities.
"Some Canadians participate in legitimate and peaceful campaigning to support the Khalistan separatist movement. Non-violent advocacy for the creation of a state of Khalistan is not considered a terrorist entity under the Criminal Code,’’ it further added.
"Only a small group of individuals who use Canada as a base to promote, fundraise, or plan violence primarily in India are considered Khalistani extremists,’’ it added.
The report added that it continues to oversee emerging threats and contribute to the Government of Canada's terrorist listing process.
Additionally, in 2025, as many as 12 groups were added as terrorist entities under the Criminal Code, including transnational criminal organisations such as cartels, the Bishnoi Gang 764, Maniac Murder Cult, Terrorgram Collective, and the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS, also known as DAESH) affiliate Islamic State-Mozambique.
The report highlighted foreign interference as high on Canada’s threat list, thus naming China, India, Russia, Iran, and Pakistan among the principal states engaged in espionage and interference activities.
"In 2025, the main perpetrators of foreign interference and espionage against Canada remained the People's Republic of China (PRC), India, the Russian Federation, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Pakistan,’’ it alleged.
The report further alleged that India has cultivated relationships with the bigwigs in politics and journalists, and members of the Indo-Canadian community, which has resulted in transnational repression of Canada.
It alleged this included surveillance and coercive tactics aimed at suppressing criticism of the Indian government within Canada.
The report is based on the Canadian intelligence assessment of 2025 and appears to have taken a different tone with changes in political leadership, including Mark Carney.
Meanwhile, the commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Royal Mike Duheme, endorsed parts of the assessment but said there is no evidence linking threats to India.
However, references to pro-Khalistan extremism had been absent from reports since 2018, when Justin Trudeau was the Prime Minister of Canada.
"The Canadian threat landscape is constantly evolving. In reviewing CSIS activities in 2025, the report serves as an important tool for all Canadians to better understand the threats we face together. It should also serve as a reminder of the work we must do together to counter these threats and keep our country safe,’’ said Dan Rogers, Director, Canadian Security Intelligence Service.
Relations between India and Canada have been tense, particularly after allegations surrounding the 2023 killing of NIA-designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a gurdwara.
India has strongly denied any involvement, calling the accusations politically motivated and criticizing Canada for what it sees as leniency towards separatist elements.