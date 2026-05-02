NATO seeks details as US says it will pull about 5,000 troops from Germany

WASHINGTON: NATO said on Saturday it was working with the United States to understand Washington's decision to withdraw 5,000 troops from Germany as a rift in transatlantic ties deepens over the Middle East war.

The Pentagon's announcement of the troop withdrawal follows a spat between US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who said on Monday Iran was "humiliating" Washington at the negotiating table. Trump fired back by saying that Merz "doesn't know what he's talking about."

It also came as Trump announced that tariffs on cars and trucks from the European Union will increase to 25 percent next week over accusations that the bloc did not comply with a trade deal signed last summer.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said on Friday the withdrawal of around 5,000 troops from Germany was expected "to be completed over the next six to twelve months."

"This decision follows a thorough review of the Department's force posture in Europe and is in recognition of theater requirements and conditions on the ground," Parnell said in a statement.

There were 36,436 active-duty US troops in NATO ally Germany as of December 31, 2025, compared to 12,662 in Italy and 3,814 in Spain.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on Saturday the US troop withdrawal "from Europe and also from Germany was to be expected."

NATO said it was "working with the U.S. to understand the details of their decision on force posture in Germany."

"This adjustment underscores the need for Europe to continue to invest more in defence and take on a greater share of the responsibility for our shared security," NATO spokeswoman Allison Hart wrote on social media platform X.