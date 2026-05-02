'Tell initiators of war to stop, we are suffering,' says Iran Supreme Leader’s representative in India

Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, Representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in India, has called for an immediate end to the ongoing West Asia conflict, saying the entire region is suffering due to continued hostilities.

Speaking at a press conference, Ilahi urged countries around the world to pressure the United States and Israel to halt military action, arguing that stability would return if the fighting stopped.

“We need fairness and justice. Instead of asking Iran ‘why,’ we should ask those who initiated this war to stop it, because everyone is suffering,” he said. “If the United States and the Zionist regime stop, everything will return to normal.”

He also questioned restrictions on international trade and relations with Iran, describing them as unjustified and collective punishment.

Ilahi maintained that Iran had not sought conflict and had attempted to avoid escalation through diplomatic channels, including negotiations in Oman and later in Geneva. According to him, those talks had shown progress before being disrupted by sudden attacks, which he attributed to the opposing side.

He further claimed that the conflict had been planned over several years and was intended to bring about a swift collapse of Iran’s government, an outcome he said did not materialize. He asserted that Iran faced large-scale military strikes in the opening phase of the conflict and suffered significant civilian and infrastructure losses, including damage to residential areas, hospitals, and educational institutions.

Rejecting calls for unconditional surrender, Ilahi said Iran continued to resist pressure and instead pushed for negotiations. He added that while ceasefire discussions had taken place, subsequent proposals and counter-proposals between the parties failed to produce a lasting agreement.

He also described the current situation as a fragile “no war, no peace” environment, alleging continued pressure through naval deployments and restrictions affecting maritime activity near Iran.