Trump claims it's ‘treasonous’ to say US isn’t winning war with Iran

US President Donald Trump claimed that it was "treasonous" to suggest that the United States was not winning the war in Iran, as he criticised political opponents for questioning the effectiveness of the military campaign.

"We get the radical left to say, 'We're not winning, we're not winning.' They don't have any military left. It's unbelievable. It's actually... I believe it's treasonous, okay. You want to know the truth, it's treasonous," Trump said during an event in Florida on Friday.

Trump also referred to the January US military action in Venezuela, which he described as “one of the greatest military movements in history”, while drawing comparisons to the ongoing conflict with Iran.

"We're doing just about as well in Iran," he said. "But I don't like talking about it until the jobs are finished."

He said the military action against Iran’s nuclear programme was aimed at preventing Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and protecting the Gulf region, including Israel.

"Because we have to take a little journey down to a beautiful country known as Iran, and we have to make sure that they don't have a nuclear weapon. We stopped them with the B2 bombers. If we didn't do that, they would've had a nuclear weapon. Israel, the Middle East, and Europe would have been blown to pieces," he said.