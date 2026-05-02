Two Gaza aid flotilla activists brought to Israel for questioning: Foreign Ministry

JERUSALEM: Two activists who participated in a Gaza-bound aid flotilla have been brought to Israel for questioning, the foreign ministry said on Saturday, after the vessels were intercepted by Israeli forces this week.

Saif Abu Keshek, from Spain, and Thiago Avila, a Brazilian, were in Israel and would "be transferred for questioning by law enforcement authorities", the ministry said on X, adding that the two activists were affiliated with an organisation sanctioned by the US Treasury.

The ministry said the activists were affiliated with the Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad (PCPA), a group Washington has accused of "clandestinely acting on behalf of Hamas".

In January, the US Treasury imposed sanctions on the group, which it said was involved in organising Gaza-bound civilian flotillas that aimed to break Israel's sea blockade on the Palestinian territory.

Israel's foreign ministry said Abu Keshek was a leading member of PCPA and Avila, also linked to the organisation, was "suspected of illegal activity".

"Both will receive a consular visit from the representatives of their respective countries in Israel," the ministry said.

Avila was among the organisers of a flotilla that had tried to bring aid to Gaza last year despite the naval blockade. That effort was also intercepted by Israeli forces.

The current flotilla comprised more than 50 vessels and had set sail from ports in France, Spain and Italy with the aim of breaking the blockade of Gaza and bringing humanitarian aid to the Palestinian territory.