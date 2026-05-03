RSF drone strike kills five civilians in Sudan capital, rights group alleges

Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) killed at least five civilians in a drone strike that hit a vehicle on the outskirts of Khartoum on Saturday, according to rights group Emergency Lawyers.

The attack targeted a civilian vehicle travelling from White Nile state toward Omdurman, striking it on the Jammouiya Triangle road in southern Omdurman and killing all those on board, the group said. It described the incident as part of a pattern of targeting civilians on public roads and in populated areas, calling it a “brazen violation of international humanitarian law.”

The strike marks the second such drone attack in the capital region in a week, following an earlier hit on a hospital in the Jebel Awliya area. While Khartoum was largely spared RSF attacks after being recaptured by the Sudanese Armed Forces last year, recent weeks have seen sporadic strikes.

Drone warfare by both the Sudanese army and the RSF has intensified in recent months, sometimes causing mass casualties. The RSF had previously focused strikes on military sites and infrastructure, but recent incidents have raised concerns over civilian targeting.