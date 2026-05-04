UAE briefly issues alert for 'potential missile threats'

The United Arab Emirates issued a mobile phone alert for a potential missile attack on Monday before cancelling it, nearly a month into the Middle East war's fragile ceasefire.

Tensions remain high in the blockaded Strait of Hormuz that separates Iran from the UAE and Oman, where a UAE oil tanker was struck by drones late on Sunday.

"Due to the current situation, potential missile threats, immediately seek a safe place in the closest secure building," the phone alert read.

Several minutes later, a second message said: "We reassure that the situation is currently safe. You may resume your normal activities while continuing to remain cautious."

Iran fired more than 2,800 drones and missiles at the UAE from February 28 until the ceasefire on April 8, making it the most targeted country by Tehran's retaliatory strikes.