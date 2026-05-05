Hegseth and Caine say ceasefire between the US and Iran is not over

US forces are pressing ahead Tuesday with an effort to guide commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz, but so far only two vessels, both of them American-flagged merchant ships, are known to have passed through. Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine said the safety corridor in the key waterway for oil and gas transport involves guided-missile destroyers, more than 100 aircraft and 15,000 service members.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the forces prefer a peaceful effort to "guide" the more than 22,500 mariners stuck on more than 1,550 vessels out of the Persian Gulf, but are ready if needs change. "This is a temporary mission for us," Hegseth said. "We expect the world to step up."
It is unclear what will follow. The US Central Command said Iran earlier launched multiple cruise missiles, drones and small boats at civilian ships under the US military's protection, and that US helicopters sank six small boats involved in the attacks. It denied Iranian reports that American vessels had been struck. Iran has denounced the American moves as ceasefire violations. Caine said the ceasefire is not over.
Trump's Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Rome and Vatican City this week in a bid to ease rising tensions between President Donald Trump and Pope Leo XIV, Trump has lashed out at the pope again, misrepresenting the pontiff's laments about the Iran war and accusing him of "endangering a lot of Catholics."
Meanwhile, French president Emmanuel Macron said that Iranian president asked to talk.
"I will be speaking with the Iranian president shortly at his request," Macron said Tuesday.
"France has maintained a consistent position from the start. We call for the cessation of all hostilities, the return to diplomatic negotiations, and respect for all countries in the region," Macron said. "Tthe only possible option is the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz ... and the absence of any tolls or coercive measures."
"Any unilateral escalation against tankers, container ships, or third countries is a mistake that fuels war and leads to escalation," Macron said.