Nine killed in central Colombia mine explosion

BOGOTA: Nine miners died Monday in an explosion inside a coal mine in central Colombia caused by a buildup of gases, according to a final toll released by the mining authority.

Mining accidents in Colombia are frequent and often fatal, especially in illegal or makeshift mines.

Monday's incident took place at a legally operated mine in the Sutatausa municipality, 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of the capital Bogota.

The National Mining Agency said in a statement that six miners were rescued and nine were reported dead "following an emergency at a mine in Sutatausa, Cundinamarca."

Cundinamarca Governor Jorge Emilio Rey said on X that the explosion was "apparently due to a buildup of gases."

The governor had previously said that 12 people were trapped and three had managed to escape.

Rescue workers were on their way to the site, he said, sharing images of ambulances at the mine's entrance.

Authorities were assessing gas levels in the mine before conducting rescue operations, he added.

Mining accidents in Colombia usually occur due to poor ventilation.

In the area where Monday's incident took place, illegal mines that fail to meet safety standards are also in operation.