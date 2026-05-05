Russia declares truce in Ukraine to mark Victory Day; Kyiv says it will cease fire two days earlier

Russia's Defence Ministry declared a unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine for Friday and Saturday to mark the 81st anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II, but it threatened to strike back at Kyiv if it tries to disrupt the Victory Day festivities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in response said his country would observe a truce beginning at 12 am on Wednesday and respond in kind to Russia's actions from that moment on. He did not put an end date on the truce.

The announcements on Monday come as Russia prepares to celebrate its most important secular holiday with a traditional military parade on Moscow's Red Square pared down due to what officials say are concerns over possible Ukrainian attacks. Ukraine has been launching drone attacks deep inside Russia to counter its more than 4-year-old invasion.

They also follow a familiar pattern of previous attempts to secure ceasefires — most recently around Orthodox Easter — that had little to no impact.

The Defence Ministry said if Ukraine attempts to disrupt Saturday's celebrations, Russia will carry out a "massive missile strike on the center of Kyiv." It warned the civilian population there and employees of foreign diplomatic missions of "the need to leave the city promptly."

Zelenskyy responded by saying that while Kyiv has not received any official requests for a truce, in the time left until midnight on Wednesday "it is realistic to ensure" that a ceasefire takes effect. He urged the Kremlin "to take real steps to end their war, especially since Russia's Defence Ministry believes it cannot hold a parade in Moscow without Ukraine's goodwill."

For years, the Kremlin has used the pomp-filled Victory Day parade to showcase its military might and global clout, and it has been a source of patriotic pride.