UK convicts four Palestine Action activists over break-in and vandalism at Israeli defence factory

LONDON: Four Palestine Action activists were convicted Tuesday of breaking into an Israeli defense factory in the U.K. and smashing equipment with sledgehammers and crowbars.

Jurors in Woolwich Crown Court found Charlotte Head, Samuel Corner, Leona Kamio and Fatema Rajwani guilty of criminal damage. They face sentencing June 12.

The attack was one of the events that led the government to ban the group as a terrorist organization. London’s High Court said that decision was unlawful, but has kept the ban in place while the government appeals.

The group said they wanted to dismantle drones and weaponry they believed would be used to kill people.

Head was behind the wheel of a van that crashed through the gates of the Elbit Systems factory in Bristol on Aug. 6, 2024.