US threatens 'devastating' response to any Iran attack on shipping through Hormuz strait

The United States is "not looking for a fight" over the Strait of Hormuz and its ceasefire with Iran still holds, but any attack on commercial shipping will be met with a "devastating" response, the Pentagon chief said Tuesday.

The warning from Pete Hegseth came on the second day of a US effort to facilitate the transit of commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran had closed in response to the US-Israeli war against the Islamic republic.

"We're not looking for a fight. But Iran also cannot be allowed to block innocent countries and their goods from an international waterway," Hegseth told reporters.

"If you attack American troops or innocent commercial shipping, you will face overwhelming and devastating American firepower," the Pentagon chief said.

Top US military officer General Dan Caine meanwhile said US forces are ready to resume major combat operations against Iran if ordered to do so.

"No adversary should mistake our current restraint with a lack of resolve," said Caine, who spoke alongside Hegseth.

Admiral Brad Cooper, the commander responsible for US troops in the Middle East, said Monday that Washington's forces had intercepted missiles and drones fired by Iran and also destroyed six small Iranian boats that threatened shipping.