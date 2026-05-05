Will be 'very happy': China expresses support for a woman as next UN Secretary-General

China has backed the prospect of a woman becoming the next Secretary-General of the United Nations, saying it would be “very happy” to see a female leader head the global body.

In its eight-decade history, the UN has never had a woman as Secretary-General.

The selection process for the next UN chief has now begun at the organisation.

Two women -- United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet and United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan -- are among the four candidates in the fray for the post of the world's top diplomat.

"We will be happy to see a lady SG (Secretary General), female SG...it has been 80 years, and so if we can have a female SG, China will be very happy to see," Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations Ambassador Fu Cong said here on Monday.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi and Senegal's former president Macky Sall are also vying for the post of the UN chief.

Last month, the four candidates faced questions from UN member states and civil society during extensive interactive dialogues about their vision for the position of the next Secretary-General and why they are the best choice for the top job at the UN.

When asked if China has a preferred candidate among the four nominees for the post of the UN chief, Fu, who is also the President of the Security Council for the month of May, said last week, "If we had, I would not tell you."

He said Beijing does have some criteria for the next Secretary General, adding that the UN is at a very critical juncture and there is a need for a "strong" Secretary General "who is really committed to multilateralism, to enhancing the role of the UN and not to be too much aligned to the policies of one single superpower".