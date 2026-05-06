Trump threatens new Iran strikes, piling on pressure for peace deal

US President Donald Trump threatened Iran on Wednesday with renewed bombing if it did not agree to a peace deal, piling on pressure after he abandoned an effort to reopen the Strait of Hormuz citing hopes for a breakthrough.
Positive signs that the foes could return to negotiations after weeks of deadlock grew after Trump halted his so-called "Project Freedom" in the strait, with key mediator Pakistan expressing optimism for talks leading to an agreement.
"Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to... the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end, and the highly effective Blockade will allow the Hormuz Strait to be OPEN TO ALL, including Iran," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, using the name for the US campaign against the Islamic republic.
But he said that if a deal was not sealed, US strikes would resume "at a much higher level and intensity than it was before."
Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told local media that the "US plan and proposal are still under review," and that Tehran would convey its position to Pakistan "after finalising its views."
The US leader issued the warning after earlier posting that "Great Progress has been made toward a Complete and Final Agreement" with Tehran, without providing further details.
"Project Freedom... will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed," he added.
He said the US blockade of Iranian ports, however, would remain in place as Tehran kept up its own closure of the vital trade route in response to the US-Israeli campaign that began on February 28, rattling markets and spiking fuel prices.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a key figure in initial talks held in Islamabad last month, was optimistic that Trump's "courageous leadership and timely announcement" could foster a deal.
"We are very hopeful that the current momentum will lead to a lasting agreement that secures durable peace and stability for the region and beyond," he said on X.
Washington is now confident that it is close to reaching a deal with Iran to reopen the crucial waterway and halt the conflict, US news outlet Axios reported Wednesday, citing two US officials.
It said both sides were close to agreeing on a "one-page memorandum of understanding to end the war."
Oil tumbles
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing on Wednesday, his first trip to Tehran's close ally since the beginning of the war.
Araghchi said in an interview aired on Iranian state TV that the pair reviewed "the negotiations that are currently underway" to end the war.
He later said on X that Iran "looks forward to" Beijing "supporting the establishment of a new post-war regional framework that can balance development and security."
After the talks, Wang called for an end to hostilities and for both countries to reopen the Strait of Hormuz "as soon as possible," his ministry said.
Before the visit, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had called on Beijing to put pressure on Araghchi to end the blockade of the crucial waterway.
Trump's more conciliatory tone came hours after Rubio said the US had completed its offensive operations against Iran.
Investors welcomed those remarks and the decision to pause the US effort to guide ships through the strait, with international oil benchmark Brent and West Texas Intermediate both tumbling below $100 a barrel as stock markets rallied.
But in Tehran one resident told Paris-based AFP journalists that the prospect of any deal with the current government was "terrifying".
"We've gone through so much hardship and suffering, and no achievements for people?" said translator Azadeh, 43. "I honestly just hope they finish this regime."
Meanwhile, with the situation still in flux, "the psychological pressure is intense," she added.
Despite Rubio's announcement of the end of "Operation Epic Fury", the standoff in the vital waterway has led to claims of attacks by both sides.
Iran fired missiles and drones at US forces and UAE territory on Monday, while Washington said it struck six Iranian boats it accused of threatening commercial shipping.
It was the sharpest escalation since a truce took effect on April 8.
'High alert'
Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said Washington was "not looking for a fight" over the waterway, while warning that any more attacks would be met with a "devastating response."
Washington and Gulf countries have drafted a UN Security Council resolution demanding Tehran halt attacks, disclose mine locations and end efforts to charge tolls, Rubio said, with a vote expected in the coming days.
On another front, Israel struck at least two villages in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, including one near a 12-century Crusader-era castle, according to AFP images.
The Lebanese health ministry said an Israeli strike killed four people in the eastern Bekaa valley.
Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah have kept up their attacks despite a ceasefire in Lebanon.
Israel's army chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir visited troops in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, vowing to "seize every opportunity to deepen the dismantling of Hezbollah."
He added that the military was also "on high alert to return to a powerful and broad operation" against Iran if need be.