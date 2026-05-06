Trump threatens new Iran strikes, piling on pressure for peace deal

US President Donald Trump threatened Iran on Wednesday with renewed bombing if it did not agree to a peace deal, piling on pressure after he abandoned an effort to reopen the Strait of Hormuz citing hopes for a breakthrough.

Positive signs that the foes could return to negotiations after weeks of deadlock grew after Trump halted his so-called "Project Freedom" in the strait, with key mediator Pakistan expressing optimism for talks leading to an agreement.

"Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to... the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end, and the highly effective Blockade will allow the Hormuz Strait to be OPEN TO ALL, including Iran," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, using the name for the US campaign against the Islamic republic.

But he said that if a deal was not sealed, US strikes would resume "at a much higher level and intensity than it was before."

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told local media that the "US plan and proposal are still under review," and that Tehran would convey its position to Pakistan "after finalising its views."