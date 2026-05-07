Pakistan reiterates call for 'meaningful' dialogue with India on conflict anniversary

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday said that it never shied away from dialogue with India on any issue, but the talks should be "meaningful."

Addressing the media, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi recalled last year's four-day conflict with India and said that in case of any aggression, Pakistan will respond with full strength.

"Pakistan has never shied away from dialogue with India on any issue... We have repeatedly expressed our readiness for dialogue. However, it takes two to dialogue, and for it to be meaningful, it must be a dialogue and not a monologue," Andrabi said.

On the first anniversary of 'Marka-e-Haq', the name given by Pakistan to the brief conflict with India, the army described it as a "defining chapter" in the country's military history.

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year, carrying out airstrikes on nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, eliminating at least 100 terrorists.

The action triggered a rapid escalation in tensions, with Pakistan launching retaliatory strikes, though most of them were thwarted by the Indian military.