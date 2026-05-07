Rubio faces challenge in Pope Leo meeting after Trump's criticism over Iran

VATICAN CITY: Secretary of State Marco Rubio is heading to the Vatican and Italy on a fence-mending visit after President Donald Trump's broadsides against Pope Leo XIV and the US-Israeli war in Iran have alienated those allies.

Rubio, a practicing Catholic, will have an audience with Leo on Thursday, which was complicated at the last minute by Trump's latest criticism of the Chicago-born pope. Leo has pushed back, calling out Trump's misrepresentations of his views on Iran and nuclear weapons and insisting that he is merely preaching the biblical message of peace.

Meetings Friday with Premier Giorgia Meloni and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani might not be much easier for America's top diplomat, given both have strongly defended Leo against Trump's attacks and have criticized the Iran war as illegal — drawing the president's ire.

Rubio insisted this week that the visit had been in the works for a while but that "obviously we had some stuff that happened."

Rubio looks to smooth ties as Trump lashes out at the pope

The tensions began when Trump lashed out at Leo on social media last month, saying the pope was soft on crime and terrorism for comments about the administration's immigration policies and deportations as well as the Iran war. Leo then said God doesn't listen to the prayers of those who wage war.

Later, Trump posted a social media image appearing to liken himself to Jesus Christ, which was deleted after backlash. He has refused to apologize to Leo and has sought to explain away the post by saying he thought the image was of him as a doctor.

Rubio said Trump's recent criticisms of Leo were rooted in his opposition to Iran potentially obtaining a nuclear weapon, which he said could be used against millions of Catholics and other Christians.

Trump "doesn't understand why anybody — leave aside the pope — the president and I, for that matter, I think most people, I cannot understand why anyone would think that it's a good idea for Iran to ever have a nuclear weapon," Rubio told reporters Tuesday at the White House.