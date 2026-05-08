'It hurts': UK PM Starmer says he will take responsibility for major setback in local elections

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he would take complete responsibility for the bitter losses for the Labour Party in the local elections. He also noted that the outcome would not weaken his resolve to tackle the challenges facing the country's economy.

Starmer spoke to reporters as the vote count for Thursday's UK-wide polls for local councils and devolved Scottish and Welsh parliaments continues.

He is faced with calls to quit as party leader and prime minister after Labour lost its majorities in several key councils of Westminster, Southampton, Exeter, Redditch, Wandsworth, Hartlepool, Tamworth and Tameside.

"The results are tough, they are very tough, and there's no sugarcoating it," said Starmer.

"We have lost brilliant Labour representatives across the country; these are people who put so much into their communities, so much into our party. And that hurts, and it should hurt, and I take responsibility.

"I'm not going to walk away and plunge the country into chaos," he said.