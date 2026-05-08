Punjab-origin man arrested in Canada in extortion-linked shooting case

CHANDIGARH: A 27-year-old Indian-origin man from Punjab has been arrested in Surrey and charged in connection with a shooting investigation linked to ongoing extortion-related violence.

The accused, Jaskaran Saroye, was arrested by the Surrey Police Service Extortion Response Team after officers executed a search warrant on April 13.

According to the police, gunshots were fired into an occupied home. Although the residence sustained damage, no injuries were reported.

As per the press release of Surrey Police, investigators identified a suspect vehicle, leading police to obtain a warrant and arrest him with assistance from the Lower Mainland District Emergency Response Team and other SPS units.

"Saroye has been charged with discharging a firearm into a place while knowing, or being reckless as to whether, someone was present inside. Police confirmed that he remains in custody pending a bail hearing. The next scheduled court date is May 12, 2026,” the statement read.

“This arrest and charge reflect the determined work of our officers to hold those responsible for gun violence accountable. Discharging a firearm into an occupied home is an extremely serious offence, and while we are thankful no one was physically harmed, incidents like this are profoundly dangerous and frightening for those affected. Our investigators will continue to pursue all individuals and networks involved in violent criminal activity,” said Chief Constable Norm Lipinski.

Police said they released a photo of Jaskaran Saroye to assist with ongoing investigations and to encourage witnesses, victims or associates to come forward with information related to violent extortion activities.

In September 2025, the Surrey Extortion Reward Fund of $250,000 was established to reward individuals providing key information leading to charges and convictions in such cases.