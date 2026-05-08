Trump gives EU until July 4 to ratify deal or face tariff hike

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Thursday said the European Union must ratify its trade deal with the United States by July 4 or face "much higher" tariffs, after European officials fell short of agreement on the pact.

Trump said he spoke to EU chief Ursula von der Leyen about the issue and "agreed to give her until our Country's 250th Birthday or, unfortunately, their Tariffs would immediately jump to much higher levels."

The Fourth of July holiday this year marks 250 years since the American colonies declared independence from British rule.

Von der Leyen said Thursday that the bloc has made "good progress" towards ratifying the deal by early July.

"We remain fully committed, on both sides, to its implementation," she added on X.

The 27-member EU bloc and the United States struck a deal last July, setting tariffs on most European goods at 15 percent.

But Trump has been dissatisfied at the speed of its implementation.