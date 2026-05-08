'We'll knock them out a lot harder': Trump warns Iran after US intercepts attacks on Navy in Hormuz

DUBA: The US military said it intercepted Iranian attacks Thursday on three Navy ships in the Strait of Hormuz and "targeted Iranian military facilities responsible for attacking US forces," highlighting the fragility of the month-old ceasefire between the two countries.

US Central Command said in a social media post that US forces intercepted "unprovoked Iranian attacks" and responded with self-defense strikes.

The US military said no ships were hit. It said it doesn't seek escalation but "remains positioned and ready to protect American forces."

President Donald Trump said on Thursday US forces dealt "great damage" to Iranian targets after three American naval destroyers came under fire, but was nonetheless still open to a deal with Tehran.

"There was no damage done to the three Destroyers, but great damage done to the Iranian attackers," he said on his Truth Social platform, colorfully describing drones falling "like a butterfly dropping to its grave!"

"We'll knock them out a lot harder, and a lot more violently, in the future, if they don't get their Deal signed, FAST!" he added.

He said the ceasefire with Iran was still in place, despite exchanges of fire with Iranian forces in the Strait of Hormuz.

"They trifled with us today. We blew them away," he told reporters in Washington, insisting that talks were "going very well."

Meanwhile, Iranian state media said the country's armed forces exchanged fire with "the enemy" on Qeshm Island in the strait. It is the largest Iranian island in the Persian Gulf, home to about 150,000 people. It also houses a water desalination plant.

Iranian state media also reported loud noises and defensive fire in western Tehran. In southern Iran, explosions were heard near Bandar Abbas, semiofficial Iranian news agencies Fars and Tasnim said. The reports did not identify the source of the blasts.

Earlier in the day, a shipping data company reported that Iran has created a government agency to vet and tax vessels seeking passage through the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

The Iranian effort to formalise control over the channel raised new concerns about international shipping, with hundreds of commercial vessels bottled up in the Persian Gulf and unable to reach the open sea. Still, hope that the two-month conflict could soon be over buoyed international markets.