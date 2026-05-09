Peter Magyar to become Hungary's 'regime change' PM

BUDAPEST: Pro-European conservative Peter Magyar is to be sworn in as Hungary's prime minister on Saturday as he promises "regime change" after nationalist Viktor Orban's 16 years in power.

The former government-insider-turned-critic scored a landslide victory last month pledging wide-ranging reforms to fight corruption.

Magyar, 45, also wants to undo changes Orban -- who fostered close ties with US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin -- made to institutions to control the judiciary, media, academia and other sectors.

Magyar's Tisza party won 141 of parliament's 199 seats in the April 12 election, a comfortable two-thirds majority enabling it to change the constitution and push through key reforms.

As one of his most urgent tasks, Magyar is trying to unlock billions of euros in EU funds locked by Brussels over rule-of-law concerns.

Magyar will take the oath of office during parliament's inaugural session, opening at 10:00 a.m. (0800 GMT) and will be live-streamed on large screens set up around the parliamentary building.

Lawmakers are expected to elect Magyar as prime minister in the afternoon and he is then expected to address supporters outside parliament.