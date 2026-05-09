Top Sri Lankan Buddhist monk arrested over alleged sexual abuse of 11-year-old girl

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan authorities arrested a senior Buddhist monk on Saturday for the alleged sexual abuse of an underage girl, police said, marking the highest-profile case involving clergy in the country.

Pallegama Hemarathana, 71, was arrested at a private hospital in the capital Colombo, where he had sought treatment over the weekend amid an investigation into the alleged abuse of the 11-year-old girl in 2022.

The crime is alleged to have taken place at a highly venerated temple in Anuradhapura, around 200 kilometres (125 miles) north of Colombo, where Hemarathana is the chief priest.

"We will be guided by the magistrate on further action," a police statement said Saturday.

The monk will soon be presented before a judge.