Two killed as US military strikes on drug boat in eastern Pacific

WASHINGTON: The U.S. military's latest strike on an alleged drug-trafficking boat in the eastern Pacific Ocean killed two men on Friday (May 8, 2026) while leaving one survivor.

Video posted on social media by U.S. Southern Command shows a black, boat-shaped image before what appears to be an explosion, followed by a column of fire rising from the ocean.

Southern Command said it “immediately notified the U.S. Coast Guard to activate the Search and Rescue system for the survivor.” The White House announced Wednesday that President Donald Trump has signed off on a new U.S. counterterrorism strategy that sets eliminating drug cartels in the Western Hemisphere as the administration's highest priority.