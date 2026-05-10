Israel deports two foreign activists seized from Gaza flotilla

Israel deported on Sunday two foreign activists seized from a Gaza-bound flotilla, in what a rights group representing them described as a "punitive attack" on a civilian mission.

Saif Abu Keshek, a Spanish national of Palestinian origin, and Brazilian Thiago Avila were among dozens of activists aboard a flotilla intercepted by the Israeli navy in international waters off the coast of Greece on April 30.

The pair were seized and brought to Israel for questioning, while the others were taken to the Greek island of Crete and released.

"Saif Abu Keshek and Thiago Avila, from the provocation flotilla, were deported today from Israel" following an investigation, the Israeli foreign ministry posted on X on Sunday.

Israel would "not allow any breach" of the blockade on Gaza, it added.

The ministry statement did not mention its earlier allegations of the two being linked to a "terrorist organisation", over which they were interrogated in Israel.

Spain, Brazil and the United Nations had all called for the men's swift release after their detention drew widespread outrage.

On Wednesday, an Israeli court rejected an appeal contesting the pair's detention.

"From their abduction in international waters to their unlawful detention in total isolation and the ill-treatment they were subjected to, the Israeli authorities' actions were a punitive attack on a purely civilian mission," Adalah, the rights group that represented the pair, said after their release.