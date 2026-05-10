Militia kill at least 69 in northeast of DR Congo

BUNIA: A militia attack killed at least 69 people in Ituri province in the troubled northeast of the Democratic Republic of Congo, local and security sources told AFP Saturday.

It was just the latest in a series of attacks in Ituri, a gold-rich province that borders Uganda which has suffered years of deadly conflict.

Armed men affiliated with the Codeco militia (Cooperative for the Development of Congo) carried out the attack at the end of April, said the sources.

The lack of security in the zone because of the continued presence of Codeco fighters delayed the recovery of the bodies for several days, they added.

Security sources put the toll at 69 dead but a local civil protection official, Dieudonne Losa, told AFP that more than 70 people had been killed.

The Codeco militia claims to defend the rights of the mainly farming Lendu community, notably against the mainly pastoral Hema community.

Another armed group active in the province, the Convention for the Popular Revolution (CRP), says it fights for the Hema community.