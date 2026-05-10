Pakistan Army Chief calls India clash ‘battle between two ideologies’, claims superior strategy in 4-day conflict

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir on Sunday described last year’s four day conflict with India as a “battle between two ideologies”, while claiming that Pakistan’s military strategy was “superior” during the hostilities.

"Addressing a ceremony at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi to mark the first anniversary of 'Marka-e-Haq', the name given by Islamabad to the four-day conflict with India, Munir also claimed that Pakistan's strategy was "superior" to that of India during the conflict.

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year, carrying out airstrikes on nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, eliminating at least 100 terrorists.

The action triggered a rapid escalation in tensions, with Pakistan launching retaliatory strikes, though most of them were thwarted by the Indian military.

The hostilities ended with an understanding on halting the military actions on May 10, 2025, following talks over the hotline between army officials of the two sides.

Addressing Sunday's event, Munir alleged that India "violated the sovereignty and territory" of Pakistan between the night of May 6-7 and May 10 last year, and said Pakistan responded "with full national unity and military force".