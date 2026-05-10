Pakistan minister calls himself 'ordinary worker' of Army chief Munir, draws ire on social media

LAHORE: A Pakistani minister has described himself as an "ordinary worker" of Field Marshal Asim Munir, drawing ire on social media with critics arguing that the remark underscored the military's expanding influence over civilian politics in the country.

Federal Minister for Energy Ali Pervaiz Malik, a close aide to the premier, while addressing a press conference on Saturday, said: "As an ordinary worker of the team led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, I want to assure the public that as petroleum prices decline in the international market, we will reduce them here with the same speed."

The minister's remarks triggered a sharp backlash on social media, where critics questioned how far the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was willing to go to appease the military establishment in what many describe as Pakistan's "hybrid" system of governance.

"When ministers begin introducing themselves as 'humble workers' of powerful men rather than representatives of the people, one has to ask -- is this democracy or the court of loyal servants?" wrote Fatima Malik on X.