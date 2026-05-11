EU sanctions 16 Russian officials over alleged abduction of thousands of Ukrainian children

BRUSSLES: The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on 16 officials accused of helping Russia to abduct tens of thousands of children from Ukraine and force many to change their identities or be put up for adoption.

Sanctions were also slapped on seven centers suspected of indoctrinating the children or training them to serve in the armed forces, either for Russia or pro-Russian militias inside Ukraine.

Over 130 people and “entities” are now under EU sanctions over the abductions.

EU headquarters said the asset freezes and travel bans were imposed because the officials and centers are deemed “responsible for actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.”

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, an estimated 20,500 children have been unlawfully deported or forcibly transferred to Russia or Russian-held territories in eastern Ukraine.

EU officials say many of the children are stripped of their Ukrainian identity and culture, given Russian passports and put up for adoption. Some are forced into schools for indoctrination or into military camps.