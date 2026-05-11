Lebanese leaders urge US envoy to press Israel to halt strikes as air attacks continue despite truce

BEIRUT: Lebanese leaders urged the US ambassador to Beirut to pressure Israel to halt its attacks as it pounded the country from the air on Monday despite a truce in the Israel-Hezbollah war.

Lebanese authorities on Monday also raised the overall death toll from Israeli strikes since March 2 to 2,869 people.

That toll includes dozens killed since the truce went into force on April 17.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met separately with ambassador Michel Issa in preparation for a third direct meeting between Lebanese and Israeli representatives set to take place in Washington on Thursday and Friday.

Salam said he asked Issa to "exert pressure on Israel to stop the ongoing attacks and violations, in order to consolidate the ceasefire".

The appeal followed a weekend of intense Israeli strikes that stretched beyond the country's south and reached as close as 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the capital Beirut.