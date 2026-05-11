No evacuation from UAE, clarifies MEA amid ‘fake news’ row

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday dismissed a report claiming that India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were “working on an agreement” to facilitate the evacuation of Indian workers through Fujairah port, asserting that there was “no basis” for such claims and clarifying that there was “no plan to evacuate” Indian nationals either from Fujairah or anywhere in the UAE.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made the remarks while responding to a query about a media report published in a leading national daily during an inter-ministerial briefing in New Delhi on the evolving situation in West Asia.

“You talked about a particular news item. I would also request you to look at MEA FactCheck because we've already issued a clarification on this account. There is no basis, in fact, for such a story. Also, there is no plan to evacuate Indian nationals from Fujairah or from the UAE. So, also please do look at the clarification that we've issued,” he said.