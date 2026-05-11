Rights group warns of land appropriation as Israel registers most East Jerusalem plots to state

JERUSALEM: Initial data from a land registration drive launched in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem point to a "deeply alarming" trend of land appropriation by the Israeli state, an Israeli rights group said Monday.

Israel resumed land registration in east Jerusalem in 2018, reviving a process that had largely been suspended after it occupied and annexed the territory in 1967.

Bimkom, an Israeli rights group focused on urban planning and the protection of Palestinian rights in east Jerusalem, examined the first official data covering roughly 2.3 square kilometres, or about three percent of east Jerusalem, where registration procedures have been completed.

It found that 82 percent of the land surveyed had been registered under the Israeli state or the Jerusalem municipality.

Another nine percent was listed under "unknown owners" -- a classification the group described as an initial step toward eventual state takeover -- while four percent was registered to Jewish owners, most of them allegedly connected to the settler movement.