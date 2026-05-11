'Totally unacceptable': Trump rejects Iran's response to US ceasefire proposal

DUBAI: Donald Trump rejected Iran's response to the latest US proposal to end the Iran war as "TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!" — the latest setback to efforts to resolve the standoff in the Persian Gulf that has throttled shipping and sent energy prices soaring.

In a social media post, Trump said, "I don’t like it — TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!"

Iranian state television reported that Tehran rejected the US proposal as amounting to surrender, insisting instead on "war reparations by the US, full Iranian sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, an end to sanctions, and the release of seized Iranian assets."

Washington's latest proposal addressed a deal to end the war, reopen the strait and roll back Iran's nuclear program.

Trump's rejection of the Iranian response included no details. In an earlier post, he accused Tehran of "playing games" with the United States for nearly 50 years, adding: "They will be laughing no longer!"

Trump is giving diplomacy "every chance we possibly can before going back to hostilities," the US ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, told ABC earlier.

Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not been seen or heard publicly since the war began, "issued new and decisive directives for the continuation of operations and the powerful confrontation with the enemies" while meeting with the head of the joint military command, the state broadcaster reported, with no details.

Drone attacks target Gulf Arab nations

The fragile ceasefire was tested when a drone ignited a small fire on a ship off Qatar and the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait reported drones entering their airspace. The UAE said it shot down two drones and blamed Iran. No casualties were reported, and no one immediately claimed responsibility.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry called the ship attack a "dangerous and unacceptable escalation that threatens the security and safety of maritime trade routes and vital supplies in the region." The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Center gave no details about the ship's owner or origin.

Kuwait Defense Ministry spokesperson Brig. Gen. Saud Abdulaziz Al Otaibi said forces responded to drones but did not say where they came from.

Iran and armed allied groups such as the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group have used drones to carry out hundreds of strikes since the war began with US and Israeli attacks on Feb. 28.