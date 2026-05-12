Hantavirus: Spain reports new case in passenger evacuated from cruise ship

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS: A Spanish passenger evacuated from the cruise ship at the center of a hantavirus outbreak has tested positive for the virus, Spain's health ministry announced Tuesday as the World Health Organization said it has now confirmed 11 cases, including three people from the cruise who died.

The passenger with the new confirmed case of hantavirus was in quarantine in a military hospital in Madrid, where 13 other Spanish nationals evacuated Sunday — who all tested negative for the virus — also are staying.

With the evacuation of all passengers and many crew members completed, the MV Hondius is now sailing back to the Netherlands, where it will be cleaned and disinfected.

The director of the World Health Organization, who was in Madrid, said all 11 confirmed cases are among passengers or crew of the MV Hondius cruise ship, including three people who died. Nine of the 11 cases have been confirmed as the Andes virus.

"These numbers have changed little over the past week thanks to the governments of multiple countries and partners," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO director general, said.

"At the moment, there is no sign that we are seeing the start of a larger outbreak," he added, "but of course the situation could change, and given the long incubation period of the virus, it's possible we might see more cases in the coming weeks."

Meanwhile, 12 staff members at a Dutch hospital where a hantavirus patient is being treated were told to quarantine after incorrectly handling bodily fluids.

In a Paris hospital, a French woman evacuated from the stricken ship remained in intensive care in stable condition. The French government was holding two new hantavirus emergency meetings Tuesday, the prime minister said.

Health authorities say it's the first hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship. While there is no cure or vaccine for hantavirus, the WHO says early detection and treatment improves survival rates.