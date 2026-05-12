Hegseth defends 1.5 trillion dollars budget to Congress as Iran war cost climbs

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told House lawmakers Tuesday that the ceasefire with Iran remains in effect despite recent exchanges of fire as he faces another round of bipartisan questioning over the costs and endgame of the war. He's now testifying before the Senate.

Hegseth has so far softened his tone from previous congressional hearings as he defended the Trump administration's historic 1.5 trillion dollars military budget request for 2027. The Pentagon's top budget official told Congress the cost of the war has climbed to nearly 29 billion dollars, up 4 billion dollars from the price he provided nearly two weeks ago.

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, is facing increasing pressure from the economic shocks of Iran effectively closing the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping corridor where 20 per cent of the world's oil normally flows.

Defense secretary tells senators Trump has authority to resume war

That posture has resulted in some tension between the Republican-controlled Congress and White House.

Presidents are required by law to gain authorisation from Congress after 60 days of starting a war. However, the White House has argued that the 60-day deadline no longer applies because the war is currently in a ceasefire.

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski voiced some skepticism to that argument. Pointing to the troops and warships deployed to the region, she said, "It doesn't appear that that hostilities have ended."

Murkowski has hinted she may bring legislation that would authorize the use of military force against Iran.

Hegseth claims the US controls the Strait of Hormuz

He claimed to senators that "ultimately we control the Strait, because nothing's going in that we don't allow to go in."

It was a striking statement from the defense secretary at a time when Iran has seized control of the waterway, causing a global spike in fuel prices that's rippled through other economic sectors. In response, the U.S. has tried to cut off all Iranian traffic through the strait as well.