Israel demolishes about 50 Palestinian shops ahead of settlement-linked road project in occupied West Bank

WEST BANK: Israeli bulldozers tore down dozens of Palestinian shops on the edge of a town southeast of Jerusalem this week, clearing land ahead of a settlement-linked road project in the occupied West Bank.
Palestinian officials has said the road is part of a broader plan to keep Palestinian vehicles off a new highway being built to serve nearby illegal Israeli settlements. Israel, meanwhile claimed the demolitions were needed to make way for a road serving local Palestinian communities.
That project is part of a strategic section of the West Bank known as E1, which Israel is developing with the intention of preventing the establishment of a Palestinian state.
"The shops that were demolished are where Israel is planning to build a new road that will divert all Palestinian traffic to that road so that they can close down the whole area of E1 for Palestinians," said Hagit Ofran, director of the antisettlement group Peace Now.
The project would lead to the displacement of thousands of Bedouin Arabs living in the area, Ofran said.
Tuesday's demolitions took place in the town of al-Eizariya, less than a week after some owners received notices to evacuate shops built without permits. Attorneys appealed, up to Israel's Supreme Court, but the demolitions went ahead.
Israeli authorities alleged the buildings including car washes, scrap metal shops and vegetable stands were built "illegally" and owners had been warned for "several years" enforcement was forthcoming.
COGAT, the Israeli military body overseeing civil affairs in the West Bank, claimed the structures obstructed construction of the planned road to connect Palestinian towns.
The Palestinian Authority says the demolitions are connected to Israel's plans to overhaul transportation and build a tunnel and bypass road to reroute Palestinian traffic off a major Israeli highway linking nearby settlements to Jerusalem and cutting them off from large swaths of the West Bank. They say it will lead to separate road systems for Israelis and Palestinians.
Israel has not linked the demolitions to its plans for E1.
Some of the demolished shops partially blocked sidewalks and roads leading into the town. But Palestinians say proper construction permits are nearly impossible to obtain from Israeli authorities, even as illegal Israeli settlements rapidly expand.
Mohammad Abu Ghalieh, a 48-year-old shop owner, was dumbfounded that he would have to start over after the demolitions.
"Forty-eight years of night and day to build something for his children and himself, and in one day and one night, everything was gone," he said.
Daoud al-Jahalin, the head of nearby village council, said more than 200 families would lose their incomes.
The E1 project is especially contentious because it runs from the outskirts of Jerusalem deep into the occupied West Bank, isolating the cities of Ramallah and Bethlehem and hindering north-south movement for the Palestinians.
Both Israeli leaders and critics of settlements say the E1 plan would complicate efforts to establish of a contiguous Palestinian state in the West Bank. Israel is planning to build some 3,500 apartments next to the existing settlement of Maale Adumim.
Israel invaded and occupied the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war. The international community overwhelmingly considers Israeli settlement construction in the occupied territory to be illegal and an obstacle to peace.