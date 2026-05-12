Supreme Court halts order for Alabama to use US House map with two largely Black districts

Alabama Republicans praised the decision.

"Today, the Supreme Court vindicated the state's long-held position. Now, the power to draw Alabama's maps goes back to the people's elected representatives. That's our Legislature," Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a video statement. Marshall said his job was "to put the legislature in the best possible legal position to draw a congressional map that favors Republicans seven-to-zero." He concluded with the statement, "Stay tuned."

Republican House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter called the decision "a massive victory not just for Alabama, but for conservatives across the country."

In a dissent to Monday's brief ruling, Justice Sonia Sotomayor said the Louisiana case had reversed only one of the grounds upon which the Alabama case had been decided. Although the Voting Rights Act violation is gone, Sotomayor said a lower court could still find that Alabama had intentionally discriminated against Black voters in violation of the 14th Amendment.

The decision was a setback for Black residents and groups that had waged a legal fight for several years to get a second Alabama congressional district where Black voters had an opportunity to elect a candidate of their choice.

"We are witnessing a return to Jim Crow. And anybody who is alarmed by these developments — as everybody should be — better be making a plan to vote in November to put an end to this madness while we still can," NAACP National President Derrick Johnson said in a statement.

Deuel Ross, the NAACP Legal Defense Fund attorney who argued the Alabama case, said, "We will consider all of our options to fight to protect the rights of these voters and keep the court ordered map in place."

Shalela Dowdy, a plaintiff in the Alabama redistricting case, said she was disappointed in the decision.

"For me, I feel like this is a step backwards towards the Jim Crow era for congressional representation. The state is not going to stop here," Dowdy said, predicting Alabama will eventually go after the remaining district.