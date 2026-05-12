Taiwan opens world’s longest single-mast asymmetric cable-stayed bridge

Taiwan on Tuesday opened the Danjiang Bridge to traffic following an inauguration ceremony held over the weekend, marking the completion of a landmark infrastructure project nearly 30 years after it was first proposed.

The Danjiang Bridge, now the world’s longest single-mast asymmetric cable-stayed bridge, links the Tamsui and Bali districts across the mouth of the Tamsui River in northern Taiwan. Officials say the project is expected to significantly improve regional connectivity and ease long-standing traffic congestion in the area.

During the opening ceremony of the bridge on Saturday, Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te described the structure as a symbol of national pride and international recognition.

"This bridge is Taiwan's pride. It will become a landmark for Taiwan and another calling card for the country on the international stage," Lai said, as quoted by Focus Taiwan.

"I also hope people across the country can, through the construction of the Danjiang Bridge, feel the respect Taiwan has earned internationally. If we stand united and work together, Taiwan will certainly become even better," he added.

The ceremony was also attended by Taiwanese Premier Cho Jung-tai, Transportation Minister Chen Shih-kai and New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih.

Lai also praised the engineers and construction teams, especially Kung Sing Engineering Corp., for overcoming major technical and environmental challenges in delivering a project of unprecedented complexity.