China urges Pakistan to mediate Iran-US talks, ease Strait of Hormuz tensions

BEIJING: China's top diplomat urged Pakistan to step up mediation efforts between Iran and the United States, and to help "properly" address the reopening of the Hormuz strait, Chinese state media said on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke to his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar in a call on Tuesday, state news agency Xinhua reported.

US President Donald Trump is expected to arrive in Beijing on Wednesday evening for talks with leader Xi Jinping, whose country is a key strategic and economic partner of Iran.