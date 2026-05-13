Drug counselor who delivered 'Friends' star Matthew Perry ketamine that killed him gets two years

LOS ANGELES: A licensed drug addiction counselor who delivered "Friends" star Matthew Perry the doses of ketamine that killed him was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison.

Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett handed down the sentence to 56-year-old Erik Fleming in a federal court in Los Angeles.

"It's truly a nightmare I can't wake up from," Fleming told the judge before the sentence. "I'm haunted by the mistakes I made." He wore a black suit and spoke at the podium with a deep, somber voice.

Fleming was the fourth defendant sentenced of the five who have pleaded guilty in prosecutions over the actor's 2023 death in the Jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home. Fleming connected Perry to Jasveen Sangha, the convicted drug who dealer prosecutors called "The Ketamine Queen." She was sentenced last month to 15 years in prison.

Fleming gave up Sangha to investigators as soon as they contacted him and in August 2024 became the first defendant to plead guilty, admitting to one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death. That was before arrests in the case were even announced, and Wednesday was his first court appearance since his role became public knowledge.

He would have gotten about four years in prison if it weren't for his cooperation, according to federal sentencing guidelines.