Tax cuts collide with inflation as voters weigh Trump's economy in the midterms

Polar opposite views of the same law

The dividing line is what Trump called "the one big beautiful bill," his signature legislation that cuts taxes but also reduces funding for public programs like Medicaid.

When Whatley recently appeared with Vice President JD Vance in Rocky Mount, he said the midterm elections were about "protecting no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on Social Security."

Some of the claims were an exaggeration. For example, the legislation does not entirely eliminate federal levies on overtime. But his remarks showed how much Republicans want voters to see the legislation as a "working families tax cut," as they've taken to calling it.

"I don't know about you, but I sure trust you to spend your money better than a federal government in D.C.," Whatley said.

Tracy Brill, 62, a Trump supporter in the audience, said she was willing to cope with rising costs due to the war.

"The course he's taken is spot on," she said, adding that "I believe the other presidents didn't do what they should have done."

Cooper and Democrats have focused their pitch around what they call the "affordability crisis." They emphasize health care costs and Republicans' refusal to extend expanded subsidies for Affordable Care Act premiums. And they highlight housing and utility prices, hikes on consumer goods affected by Trump's tariffs, and ripple effects from the president's Iran war on everything from fuel and farmer's fertilizer costs to groceries.

"It seems like everything that Washington is doing is driving up costs across the board," Cooper said in Greensboro.

It's a convenient turnabout for Democrats. President Joe Biden and his party had previously faced blame for inflation, which Trump capitalized on in his comeback campaign, but now Republicans shoulder the brunt of voters' angst.

Republicans have a larger margin in the U.S. Senate than in the U.S. House, but Democrats believe economic dissatisfaction gives them a shot at full control of Congress. North Carolina is a top target along with Maine, Ohio and Alaska. There are even hopes that Iowa and Texas could be competitive, too.

Economic anxiety adds to Republicans' challenge

Democrats have long struggled to win Senate seats in North Carolina, but they believe they have a better shot this year because Republican incumbent Thom Tillis is retiring.

Cooper also enjoys a centrist reputation and has won six statewide elections already, including two gubernatorial contests in cycles when Trump carried North Carolina. Whatley has deep ties in Republican circles as a former lobbyist and longtime party leader, but he's not yet well known to voters.

Phyllis Aycock, a 79-year-old antiques store owner in Nash County, is leaning toward Cooper even after voting for Trump three times. She said she regrets her most recent vote for the president.

"It's the whole trickle-down effect," Aycock said, explaining that economic uncertainty and inflation, including premium hikes on health insurance that supplements her Medicare and cancels out Social Security cost-of-living adjustments and any tax breaks she's received during Trump's tenure.

She said she wonders whether Trump "even thinks about the cause-and-effect of what he does or what he doesn't do, how it directly affects us, and when I say 'us,' I definitely mean the middle-class, lower-class working people, the blue collar, the ones that pay the taxes."

"It just seems like there's no relief for us, like it's all for the guy who has everything already," she said.