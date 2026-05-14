Hungary summons Russian ambassador to protest attack in Ukraine near its border

BUDAPEST: Hungary has summoned the Russian ambassador over a massive drone attack near Hungary’s border with Ukraine, marking a stark shift of tone by new Prime Minister Péter Magyar toward Moscow after years of cozy relations with the Kremlin under former Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán.

The ambassador, Evgeny Stanislavov, is expected at arrive at the foreign ministry around noon Thursday to speak with Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orbán about strikes that hit the Ukrainian region of Transcarpathia on Wednesday. The region is home to a sizable Hungarian minority.

“The Hungarian government strongly condemns the Russian attack on Transcarpathia,” Magyar said Wednesday during a press conference in Ópusztaszer in southern Hungary when he announced the summons.

“She will tell him the same and ask for information on when Russia and Vladimir Putin plan to finally end this bloody war that began more than four years ago,” the prime minister added.

The Russian government has not made any public statements on the summons.

Russia fired at least 800 drones in a massive daytime barrage Wednesday targeting about 20 regions of Ukraine including Transcarpathia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. It killed at least six people and wounded dozens, including children. Lasting hours, it was one of the longest-lasting attacks by Moscow in the war now in its fifth year.