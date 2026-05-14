'Increasing insurgency': Study finds surge in violence followed Trump's USAID cuts in Africa

DAKAR: US President Donald Trump's decision last year to abruptly dissolve the US Agency for International Development — once a leading global aid donor — has been followed by a significant increase in violence in several African countries that the agency had supported, according to a study published on Thursday.

While the authors did not blame the USAID cuts for the increase in violence, they said the findings demonstrate that "large-scale, sudden aid cuts can destabilize fragile settings."

They, however, added that this is not evidence that more aid reduces conflict, instead it only shows "the effect of a sudden and unexpected disruption."

For many years, USAID had provided crucial support to African countries wrecked by conflict and violence. By eliminating more than 90% of foreign aid contracts, the Trump administration effectively cut some $60 billion in funding.

The study by researchers from several universities in Europe and the United States said the abrupt withdrawal of USAID resources also interrupted contracts, staffing and aid procurement.

"The abrupt withdrawal of USAID led to a significant and sustained increase in conflict across Africa's most USAID-dependent regions," said the study, published in the Science journal.

The researchers said they examined whether the abrupt shutdown of USAID was followed by an increase in violence in regions of Africa that had historically received the most support and found that there was a correlation.