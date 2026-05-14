Iran accuses UAE of being 'active partner' in US-Israeli war, claims role in attacks

TEHRAN: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday accused the United Arab Emirates of playing what he called an active role in the US-Israeli war against Iran.

"The UAE is an active partner in this aggression, and there is no doubt about it," Araghchi said while attending the BRICS summit in India. "It also became clear that they participated in these attacks and may have even acted directly against us."

Araghchi also referred to what Israel described as a "secret" meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the UAE -- a visit that Abu Dhabi has denied took place.