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Iran accuses UAE of being 'active partner' in US-Israeli war, claims role in attacks

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi alleges UAE involvement in strikes against Iran and cites reported Netanyahu–MBZ meeting, which Abu Dhabi has denied.
EAM S.Jaishankar, right, speaks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as he arrives for a two-day BRICS nations meeting in New Delhi, Thursday, May 14, 2026.
EAM S.Jaishankar, right, speaks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as he arrives for a two-day BRICS nations meeting in New Delhi, Thursday, May 14, 2026. Associated Press
AFP
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TEHRAN: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday accused the United Arab Emirates of playing what he called an active role in the US-Israeli war against Iran.

"The UAE is an active partner in this aggression, and there is no doubt about it," Araghchi said while attending the BRICS summit in India. "It also became clear that they participated in these attacks and may have even acted directly against us."

Araghchi also referred to what Israel described as a "secret" meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the UAE -- a visit that Abu Dhabi has denied took place.

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