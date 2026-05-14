Iran lets Chinese vessels through Hormuz as Beijing backs Trump's call to open it

Iran has allowed dozens of Chinese ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz as China appeared to have hardened its stance against the militarisation of the key waterway during talks between US President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping.

Iran shut down the strait, a waterway between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, following the launch of US-Israeli attacks on February 28.

Since Wednesday night, Iran has permitted 30 Chinese ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz in compliance with Iranian management protocols, Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported, quoting a senior official of the Revolutionary Guard-Navy, according to China's state-run Xinhua news agency on Thursday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday said the Strait of Hormuz was open to all commercial vessels, provided they cooperated with Iranian naval forces while passing through the waterway.

The reports of Iran permitting Chinese ships came as Trump and Xi agreed that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open to support the free flow of energy, according to a White House readout of their Thursday meeting.

Meanwhile, Trump said on Thursday that Xi had offered China's help to open the strait and pledged not to send military equipment to aid Iran in its war with the US and Israel.

"He said he's not going to give military equipment… he said that strongly," Trump told Fox News after the two leaders met in Beijing.

"He'd like to see the Hormuz Strait open, and said 'if I can be of any help whatsoever, I would like to help,'" Trump added.