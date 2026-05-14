Jerusalem braces for annual ultranationalist Jewish march through Old City

JERUSALEM: Jerusalem was bracing for tens of thousands of ultranationalist Jews to parade through Palestinian areas of the Old City on Thursday during an annual march that is often characterized by racist chants and violence.

The procession often leads to violent confrontations between ultranationalists and the Old City's Palestinian residents. In past years, crowds have chanted slogans like "Death to Arabs" and "May your villages burn."

The march commemorates Jerusalem Day, which marks Israel's capture of east Jerusalem, including the Old City and its holy sites sacred to Muslims, Christians and Jews, in the 1967 Mideast war. Four years ago, the march helped set off an 11-day war in Gaza.

This year it comes as Israel's far-right government, where settler leaders hold key positions, is heading toward elections and is eager to play to its base.

Earlier in the day, one member of that government — far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir — staged a visit to Jerusalem's most sensitive holy site, where the Al-Aqsa Mosque stands, the third holiest site in Islam. Jews revere the site as the Temple Mount, where the biblical temples once stood. It is the holiest site in Judaism. The visit came amid a fragile ceasefire in Israel's genocidal war on Gaza.

Ben Gvir on Thursday raised an Israeli flag, singing and claiming "the Temple Mount is in our hands," referencing a famous statement from the Israeli paratrooper commander in 1967 which announced Israeli control of parts of the Old City during the height of fighting.

Ben-Gvir has frequently visited the contested Jerusalem hilltop compound during sensitive times.