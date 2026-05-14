Musk, OpenAI lawyers begin closing arguments in landmark trial that could shape AI's future

OAKLAND: Lawyers for Elon Musk and OpenAI began closing arguments Thursday in the landmark trial whose outcome could shape the future of artificial intelligence.

Musk, the world's richest man, was a co-founder of OpenAI, which started as a nonprofit in 2015 and went on to create ChatGPT.

After Musk invested $38 million in its first years, his lawsuit filed in 2024 accused OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and his top deputy of shifting into a moneymaking mode behind his back.

The trial's outcome could sway the balance of power in AI — breakthrough technology that is increasingly feared as a threat to humanity's survival.

Scrutiny of Altman's leadership comes at a crucial time for the company and its competitors, including Musk's own AI firm and Anthropic, formed by a group of seven ex-OpenAI leaders.

All three firms are moving toward planned initial public offerings that are expected to be among the largest ever.

In addition to damages, Musk is seeking Altman's ouster from OpenAI's board. If Musk wins, it could derail OpenAI's IPO plans.

Timing of lawsuit is key question

One of the jury's tasks is to decide if Musk filed his lawsuit in time. Much of the testimony has centered on OpenAI's early years after its 2015 founding, but there's a relatively short timeline to allege the claims Musk is making of breach of charitable trust and unjust enrichment.

OpenAI has argued that Musk waited too long and cannot claim harms that occurred before August 2021.

The judge wrote in a court filing last month that "if the jury finds that Musk failed to file his action within the statute of limitations, it is highly likely" that she will "accept that finding and direct verdict to the defendants."