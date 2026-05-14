Palestinian president Abbas pledges elections, reforms at Fatah conference

RAMALLAH: Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas pledged to press ahead with reforms to the Palestinian Authority at a gathering of his Fatah party on Thursday, saying he was also prepared to hold long-delayed presidential and parliamentary elections.

Fatah is kicking off a three-day conference to elect a new central committee, its highest leadership body, for the first time in 10 years as it faces existential challenges in the wake of the Gaza war.

"We renew our full commitment to continuing work on implementing all the reform measures we pledged," Abbas said in an address, also vowing fresh elections, without providing a timeline.

Noting the decades-long Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories, the 90-year-old veteran leader said holding the gathering "on our homeland's soil confirms our determination to continue on the democratic path".

Abbas and the Palestinian Authority are under mounting pressure from the United States, the European Union and Arab states to implement reforms and hold elections, amid widespread accusations of corruption and political stagnation, as well as the body's declining legitimacy among Palestinians.