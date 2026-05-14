'US-China ties will be better than ever before’: Trump tells Xi Jinping

US President Donald Trump on Thursday held high-level talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, describing the bilateral engagement as historic and expressing confidence that ties between the two countries would improve further despite ongoing tensions over trade, technology and regional security.

Trump, who was formally welcomed at the Great Hall of the People, praised Xi’s leadership and stressed the long-standing rapport between the two leaders as they opened discussions closely watched across the world.

“Well, President Xi, I want to thank you very much. First of all, that was an honour like few have ever seen before,” Trump said at the start of the meeting, referring to the ceremonial reception accorded to him and the US delegation.

“I think I was particularly impressed by those children. They were happy. They were beautiful. The military is obvious. It couldn't be better. But those children were amazing, and they represent so much,” he added.

Talking about the personal channel of communication between the two leaders, Trump said past differences had been resolved through direct engagement.

“You and I have known each other now for a long time. In fact, the longest relationship of our two countries that any president and president has had,” he said.

“We've had a fantastic relationship. We've gotten along. When there were difficulties, we worked it out. I would call you, and you would call me, and whenever we had a problem, people don't know, whenever we had a problem, we worked it out very quickly,” he added.

Trump also praised Xi’s stewardship of China, saying, “Such respect for China, the job you've done. You're a great leader. I say it to everybody.”