World shares mostly gain as investors watch Trump-Xi summit

HONG KONG: World shares were mostly higher Thursday after Wall Street set more records, as investors closely monitored takeaways from U.S. President Donald Trump's summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing.

Trump met with Xi at the Great Hall of the People and they talked about U.S.-China relations and Taiwan, but analysts did not expect major breakthroughs.

U.S. futures edged higher.

In early European trading, Britain's FTSE 100 was up 0.3% to 10,351.36, after the U.K. reported its economy expanded at a faster-than-expected pace at 0.3% for March despite impacts from the war in Iran. France's CAC 40 rose 0.6% to 8,057.64, and Germany's DAX gained 1.4% to 24,462.22.

In Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index was down 1% to 62,654.05, after briefly reaching another all-time intraday record at above 63,700, partly supported by robust corporate results. South Korea's Kospi closed 1.8% higher at 7,981.41 at a fresh record helped by technology-related stocks on the artificial intelligence boom.

The Shanghai Composite index lost 1.5% to 4,177.92. Hong Kong's Hang Seng flatlined at 26,389.04.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.1% to 8,640.70.

Taiwan's Taiex was up 0.9%, and India's Sensex climbed 1.1%.