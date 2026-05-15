"As far as we are concerned, Hormuz is open": Araghchi

Abbas Araghchi, after his meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in New Delhi on Friday, said that from Iran’s perspective, the Strait of Hormuz remains open and that all vessels, except those belonging to countries engaged in conflict with Iran, are allowed to pass through.

Speaking to the media, Araghchi also expressed hope that the Strait of Hormuz would be fully reopened soon.

“As far as we are concerned, the Strait of Hormuz is open, and all vessels can pass except the vessels of those countries which are fighting with us,” he said.

The Iran foreign minister blamed what he termed “US aggression” for the prevailing situation in and around the strategically significant waterway.

“The Strait is located in the territorial waters of Iran and Oman, and everything relating to it should be managed by Iran and Oman,” he said.

“There will be good administration of the Strait of Hormuz in the future, which will guarantee the safe passage of all vessels.”

S. Jaishankar on Friday morning held wide-ranging talks with his Iranian counterpart, focusing on the West Asia crisis and its impact on energy supplies and maritime stability.

The meeting marked the first comprehensive engagement between the two countries since the outbreak of the US-Iran war on February 28.

Araghchi was in New Delhi on a three-day visit to attend a BRICS conclave.

“Had a detailed conversation with FM Abbas Araghchi of Iran this morning in Delhi,” Jaishankar said in a social media post.

“Discussed the situation in West Asia and its implications. Also exchanged views on bilateral issues of mutual interest,” he said.

The external affairs minister also appreciated Araghchi’s participation in the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting.

It is learnt that Jaishankar conveyed India’s concerns over the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, with several Indian vessels still waiting to cross the crucial waterway.

Araghchi described his meeting with Jaishankar as “fruitful”.